TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Nikola Ends Plan to Sell Garbage Trucks to Republic Services

Nikola and Republic Services ended a truck-purchase plan. They determined the project would require long development time and unexpected costs.
Author:
Publish date:

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report shares dropped Wednesday after the electric-truck maker said that its agreement to make 2,500 to 5,000 refuse tracks for Republic Services  (RSG) - Get Report has ended.

Nikola recently traded at $15.53, down 7.7%. The shares had risen 68% year to date through Tuesday amid investor enthusiasm for electric-vehicle stocks.

Still, Nikola shares have given up 81% since June 9 amid allegations, which Nikola denies, of false claims about its planned vehicles.

“The goal of the collaboration was to design and build an industry-first fully integrated refuse truck based on a zero-emissions battery-electric drive platform and body while also integrating multiple new systems into a new state-of-the-art vehicle,” Nikola said in a statement.

“After considerable collaboration and review, both companies determined that the combination of the various new technologies and design concepts would result in longer than expected development time, and unexpected costs. 

"As a result, the program is being terminated resulting in the cancellation of the previously announced vehicle order.”

As for Nikola’s reaction, “This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required,” said Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell. 

“We support and respect Republic Services’ commitment to achieving environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions for their customers.”

When the agreement with Republic was announced in August, Russell sang a slightly different tune. “This is a game changer,” he said. 

Nikola plans to begin deliveries of Tre battery-electric semi-trucks in the U.S. in 2021. 

Wednesday’s news didn’t sit well with Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who has an underperform rating and a $15 price target.

“In a nutshell, this is a gut punch for investors that were hoping this monster order was a potential paradigm changer for Nikola and reference customer going forward,” he said. 

“The company is making some progress on its core initiatives and now at least the slimmed down GM partnership is done. 

"[However,] the company still has a Kilimanjaro-like uphill climb to gain back [Wall] Street credibility heading into 2021 with today's news viewed as another step backwards."

Tags
terms:
Renewable energyAutomotiveCars
Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer And BioNTech To Supply U.S. Government With 100 Million More Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

LOGOS
INVESTING

TheStreet's 25 Best Stocks of the Year

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
INVESTING

Merck Reaches $350 Million COVID Therapy Deal Under Operation Warp Speed

Apple Aims to Compete With Tesla & GM; Stocks Open Lower
INVESTING

Apple Snubbed Chance to Buy Tesla At $65 Billion, Says Elon Musk

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Even After Trump Criticizes Pandemic Relief Package

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain As Trump Rattles Markets With COVID Relief Bill Criticism; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 803,000

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Says It's Fighting the Opioid Crisis, Denies Wrongdoing

Walmart Beats Revenue Estimates, E-Commerce Boosted Results
INVESTING

The U.S. Sues Walmart Over Role in Opioid Crisis