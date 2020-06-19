Nikola Could Set Up for a Surprisingly Bullish Trade

Despite having no real fundamentals to lean on and recently negative news, Nikola refuses to break down. That has us taking a look at the stock.

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report stock has been catching traders’ attention. Shares have fallen down about 2% on Friday, but are otherwise holding up pretty well in the grand scheme of things.

There’s probably some pent up momentum for Nikola thanks to the momentum in electric vehicle stocks like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Nio (NIO) - Get Report.

On Friday, Nio stock hit its highest level in more than a year. In the meantime, Tesla stock continues to hover over the key $1,000 mark.

But here’s what stands out for me. Nikola stock continues to hold up — and even threatens to push higher — despite bad news and nonexistent fundamentals. That comes after reports of the company’s founder allegedly misrepresenting the truck’s capability.

It also comes at a time where Nikola does not yet have a vehicle in mass production and has virtually no revenue, but plenty of expenses. That’s just the cost of doing business in the auto sector.

Despite this though, Nikola stock has a market cap of nearly $24 billion. Interestingly, that’s larger than Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - Get Report and just shy of Ford (F) - Get Report.

Trading Nikola Stock

Daily chart of Nikola stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Do you see what I mean now about the bullish-leaning trade? Nikola has no fundamentals to lean on and just went through a bout of negative news.

Yet despite that, shares continue to ride the 10-day moving average higher and put in a series of higher lows. That’s evident by the stock’s rising uptrend support, highlighted on the chart with a blue line.

If Nikola stock breaks below these two marks, I’ll be totally flexible and willing to change my tune. All the stock has to lean on right now are its technicals, so if those change, we have to too.

In early Friday trading, Nikola shares pushed higher, rotating over the Wednesday and Thursday highs, but could not hold those gains. From here, look to see if the stock can clear Friday’s high, currently at $69.80.

A move over that mark puts together a possible series of upside targets, the first of which is this week’s high at $73.50. A rotation over that puts the gap zone in play, between $75 to $80.

If that plays out, it would be a solid trade for most investors. Although, a squeeze over $80 could put the $90 to $95 area in play, followed by $100 if this one really goes bananas.

Keep in mind though, this one will likely be a wild mover.