Nikola CEO Russell Says Company Can Make Do Without GM Deal - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Nikola CEO Russell Says Company Can Make Do Without GM Deal

Nikola CEO Mark Russell says the company won’t waver if it can’t finalize a strategic partnership with General Motors.
Author:
Publish date:

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report shares fell Friday after the electric truck maker’s CEO Mark Russell told Bloomberg the company won’t waver if it can’t finalize a strategic partnership with General Motors  (GM) - Get Report.

“We have the ability and we have a base plan of doing it ourselves,” he said. “If we have a partner, that just enables us to consider going faster and helps reduce the risk. We’ve proven over the years that we are a partnership company when those things are available to us.”

An initial deal agreement had GM taking an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for access to fuel-cell technology and for making Nikola’s pickup truck. The talks have a Dec. 3 deadline.

Nikola is set to dump the truck if it can’t reach an accord with GM, Russell said. “The Badger is part of our discussions with GM. And we’ve been clear all along that we wouldn’t build a Badger without an OEM partner,” he said.

On Sept. 10, New York-based Hindenburg Research released a research report calling Nikola an "intricate fraud" and outlining what it said were instances of the company allegedly misrepresenting its technology and its progress toward developing its trucks.

Nikola has called the report's allegations false, misleading and motivated by the short-seller's desire to damage its stock. The company said it has engaged the Securities and Exchange Commission independently regarding the short-seller's report.

Last month, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives downgraded shares of Nikola to sell, largely due to the questions over Nikola’s technology and business model.

Nikola recently traded at $27.50, down 6.59%.

Tags
terms:
Automotive
Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Get Boost From Retail Sales, Sentiment; Boeing Lifts Dow

Jim Cramer Reacts to Deutsche Bank's Upgrade of Wynn Resorts
INVESTING

Wynn Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies on Macau Concern

Del Taco: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Del Taco Falls as Current-Quarter Comparable Sales Lag

Chewy Pet Food Lead
INVESTING

Chewy Climbs as Jefferies Upgrade Cites Pet-Care Potential

Boeing 737 Max Lead
INVESTING

Can Boeing Break Out After 737 MAX Gets Green Light From Europe?

Evine Live, Partner Communications Post Strong Gains: Telecom Winners & Losers
INVESTING

GTT Stock Up on Pact to Sell an Infrastructure Unit at $2.15B

Navistar, Volkswagen Partner to Bring an Electric Truck to Market by 2019
INVESTING

Traton's Nears Acquisition of Navistar as Deadline Approaches

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Upgraded by Jefferies to Buy on Growth Prospects