Nike Creates its Own Virtual Reality on Roblox, and it's Called Nikeland

Athletic shoe/apparel titan Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report announced Thursday that it’s creating a virtual world on the Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report video game platform: Nikeland.

The site is free for now. Nikeland allows Nike fans to “connect, create, share experiences and compete,” Nike said. It “created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters and inside Roblox’s immersive 3D space, building on its goal to turn sport and play into a lifestyle.”

Players can compete in numerous virtual games, such as tag and dodgeball. Players are rewarded with blue ribbons and gold medals for competing in yards, building their yard, exploring, and finding Easter eggs.

Meanwhile, TheStreet.com's Sean Stechler says Roblox is the metaverse stock to own.

Blue ribbons are used to get building materials for yards, and gold medals unlock virtual Nike products for avatars.

Nike plans to enmesh virtual events with real ones. That may include a soccer event during the World Cup or a flag football game during the Super Bowl, CNBC reports.

Nike recently traded at $171.40, down 0.2%.

Roblox rose 3% to $126.59 Thursday, after Morgan Stanley raised its price target 70% to $150 from $88, moved by its earnings report Nov. 8 and analyst day Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak kept his overweight rating on the videogame platform.

“RBLX’s Q3 results and analyst day highlighted its early leadership in the metaverse and continued innovation to capitalize on materially higher long-term monetization opportunity,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“We were particularly encouraged by the October trends ... as we think they speak to RBLX’s better than appreciated growth runway/ability to continue growing its user base, engagement and monetization.”