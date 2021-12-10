Adidas Runs Into Nike FlyKnit Patent Lawsuit

Nike claims Adidas infringed on its FlyKnit lightweight running shoe patent with its Primeknit shoe line.

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report is pulling out a new weapon in the sneaker war against German rival Adidas: patent infringement lawsuits.

The Beaverton, Oregon company this week accused Adidas of infringing on patents for its Flyknit sneaker line, saying the company stole its "game-changing" technology for dozens of products.

Adidas denied the claim Thursday.

“We are currently analyzing the complaint and will defend ourselves against the allegations. Our Primeknit technology resulted from years of dedicated research and shows our commitment to sustainability," Adidas said in a statement, according to Oregon Live.

Nike filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland and is seeking to make Adidas stop using the patented designs as well as pay monetary damages.

The company also petitioned the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate the company for infringing on its patents and to block the import or sale of products it says violate the patent.

Nike's Flyknit sneakers, which were designed primarily as running shoes, use a lightweight material for the upper part of the shoe to reduce overall weight of the sneaker and improve performance.

Meanwhile, Adidas has its Primeknit running shoes, which are also lightweight and go for as much as $275 a pop.

Nike has long been the global leader in athletic sneaker and apparel, but Adidas has been making inroads in recent years.

Still, Nike dominates, bringing in about $45 billion in revenue last year compared to $23 billion for Adidas.

Nike shares were rising 0.74% at last check premarket Friday. The stock is up nearly 20% year to date.