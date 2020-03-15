Nike Steps Up Effort to Contain Covid-19

When it comes to playing its role in preventing the spread of Covid-19, sports shoemaker Nike (NIKE) has decided to just do it.

The apparel maker is closing its stores in nations around the world, including the U.S., for much the rest of March in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus behind the pneumonia-causing disease.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus," said Nike in a statement released on Sunday.

The closures will go into effect from Monday through March 27.

Online shopping will still be an option for customers at nike.com, said the company.

Other Nike-managed facilities will also offer the option to work from home and staggered work schedules, said the company, releasing few details about which facilities. It will also encourage "social distancing" among employees and implement additional cleaning measures.

Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations, said the company.

Shares of Nike closed up on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange to $75.58.