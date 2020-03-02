Nike Shutters European Headquarters After Worker Contracts Coronavirus

A day after closing its Oregon headquarters, Nike temporarily closes its European head office after a worker is confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report on Monday shuttered temporarily its European headquarters in Hilversum, the Netherlands, after an employee at its European campus was confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The move follows the sporting-goods giant's closure of its main headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. on Sunday as it ordered a deep clean of its sprawling campus following the first U.S. death from Covid-19 the day prior.

The company said it was aware of a case of infection among its European staff and is conducting a deep cleaning of its European headquarters. Approximately 2,000 people work at the campus. The location is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Nike’s campus closure in Europe comes as the number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more deaths. More than 90% of the total deaths are in Hubei, the Chinese province where the virus emerged late last year.

Shares of Nike were down 0.82% at $88.65 in premarket trading on Monday.

So far there have been deaths in 10 other countries, including more than 50 in Iran and more than 30 in Italy. Worldwide, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases, with the numbers outside China growing faster than inside China.

Meantime, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee on Monday as the country officially tallied 36 new cases. Indonesia has announced its first confirmed cases: a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter.

Back in the Netherlands, there have been 10 cases of coronavirus detected so far, Dutch authorities reported Monday.

Stock futures were falling Monday as investors looked to central bank support amid the $6 trillion global market meltdown and a sharply slowing world economy caused largely by the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank of Japan said it would "strive to stabilize markets," while the Federal Reserve on Friday said it will "act as appropriate" to offset falling economic activity related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday that the global economy will slow sharply this year, growing 2.4% in its “best case” scenario, down from the 2.9% expansion projected before the outbreak.