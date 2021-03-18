TheStreet
Nike Eases as Shipping Issues Cause Quarterly Revenue Miss

China was the only region where Nike saw growth in its wide-margin footwear segment with sales falling 10% and 6% in North America and Europe respectively.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get Report eased Thursday after the sports-apparel company reported mixed fiscal-third-quarter results. 

The Beaverton, Ore., company reported third-quarter earnings of 90 cents a share as revenue rose 3% to $10.4 billion. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $11 billion.

Read More: How Nike Became the World's Most Valuable Apparel Brand

"Our strategy is working, as we accelerate innovation and create the seamless, premium marketplace of the future. I’ve never been more confident in our leadership and teams to operate with agility in a dynamic environment," Chief Executive John Donahoe said in a statement. 

The company said its revenue was hurt by disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly affected was North America, where revenue declined 11%, driven by global container shortages and U.S. port congestion. 

That congestion delayed the flow of inventory in the quarter by more than three weeks, hurting the timing of wholesale shipments. 

That headwind was offset partly by 20% growth in the company's direct-to-consumer business. Direct sales accounted for $4 billion in revenue in the quarter as digital sales increased 59%.

Revenue in the company's important China region jumped 42% year over year. China was the only region where Nike saw growth in its wide-margin footwear segment with sales falling 10% and 6% in North America and Europe respectively. 

"Nike's brand momentum is as strong as ever and we are driving focused growth against our largest opportunities," said Matt Friend, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Previously, Guggenheim named Nike as its best idea for apparel in 2021 with the firm saying the company should benefit from "pent-up demand for apparel."

Nike shares at last check were off 1.4% at $141.20. They closed the regular Thursday trading session down 1.1% at $143.17.

