Nike Outlines Diversity Goals Through 2025

Nike has detailed its plans to add more women and minorities to high-level positions by 2025 while maintaining its recently achieved 100% pay equity.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report, the sports-apparel major, in its latest impact report said its planned to greatly bolster diversity within the company in the next five years.

The Beaverton, Ore., company highlighted its 2020 diversity progress, noting that its global representation of women at the enterprise level is now at 49.5%, up from 48% in 2015.

Its U.S. representation of racial and ethnic minorities among its vice president leadership team is now at 29%, almost double the 15.9% of five years ago.

Nike’s goals for the years up to 2025 include getting global representation of women in corporate positions up to 50%, with 45% at vice president level or higher.

It is also pushing to get U.S. representation of racial and ethnic minorities up to 35% by that time.

The company also detailed a new plan to tie executive compensation to a number of goals, including “deepening diversity and inclusion, protecting the planet, and advancing ethical manufacturing,” Nike President and Chief Executive John Donahoe in an introductory note.

“Our Purpose 2025 Targets are not just aspirations. They are a call to action – with clear goals, strategies and accountabilities,” he said.

At Nike, for every $1 earned by men globally in 2020, women earned $1, and for every $1 earned by white employees in the U.S., racial and ethnic minority employees earned $1, the company said.

Among Nike's 2025 goals is maintaining 100% pay equity annually and for all employees.

At last check after hours Nike's shares were trading little changed at $141.12. They closed the regular Thursday trading session up 2.6% at $141.19.