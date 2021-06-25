Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax

Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax, Netflix and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks moved higher Friday as optimism was boosted by the announcement of a roughly $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal and a report on inflation that came in as expected.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Nike | Increase 14%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report climbed after the sports apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

The company's footwear segment reported an 89% year-over-year jump in revenue to $7.95 billion as sales continued to recover from the pandemic. Apparel revenue more than doubled to $3.44 billion.

2. Virgin Galactic | Increase 33%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares jumped after the Federal Aviation Administration updated the aerospace company's launch license to allow for passenger travel into space.

The decision follows a May 22 test flight from the company's launch base in Spaceport America, New Mexico, when its VMS Eve and VSS Unity reached an altitude of 55.5 miles and a top speed of Mach 3.

3. CarMax | Increase 33%

CarMax (KMX) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the used car retailer posted fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that smashed analysts' estimates.

The company reported revenue of $7.7 billion in the quarter, more than double last year’s total of $3.229 billion amid strong demand for used cars.

4. Netflix | Increase 2.3%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report moved higher after the video-streaming service was upgraded to outperform from neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse.

The firm's analysts said they expect subscriber growth to normalize in the fourth quarter. A survey by the firm among U.S. customers reinforced the platform's competitive position and high user satisfaction.

5. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals | Increase 44.3%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) - Get Report climbed after the biopharma said it had signed an agreement in which Alora Pharmaceuticals will acquire Osmotica’s portfolio of legacy products and its manufacturing facility in Marietta, Georgia, for up to $170 million.

Both companies' boards approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter.