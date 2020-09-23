Nike, JinkoSolar, SPI Energy: 5 Top Gainers for Wednesday

Nike, SPI Energy, Hilltop Holdings, i3 Verticals and JinkoSolar are some of the top gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were sliding Wednesday as central bank officials warned more fiscal stimulus was needed to rescue a struggling U.S. economy.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before him, reiterated the central bank believes “additional fiscal support will likely be needed” to lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-related downturn.

Against that backdrop, here are some of the top gainers Wednesday:

1. SPI Energy | Percentage Increase 1,600%

Shares of SPI Energy (SPI) - Get Report were soaring after the photovoltaic company announced the launch of its subsidiary EdisonFuture to design and develop electric vehicles and EV charging solutions.

2. Hilltop Holdings | Percentage Increase 13%

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) - Get Report climbed after the financial services company began a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to buy for cash up to $350 million of its common stock at prices ranging from $18.25 to $21 a share.

3. i3 Verticals | Percentage Increase 9%

Shares of i3 Verticals (IIIV) - Get Report were climbing after Raymond James analyst John Davis upgraded the payment processing services company to strong buy from outperform with a $36 price target. Davis said he believes i3 represents one of the most attractive risk/reward opportunities across his coverage.

4. Nike | Percentage Increase 9%

Nike (NKE) - Get Report shares shot up after the sports-apparel company reported fiscal-first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Nike brand digital sales rose 82% overall with double-digit increases across North America and greater China and a triple-digit rise in Europe-Mideast-Africa.

5. JinkoSolar Holdings | Percentage Increase 19%

JinkoSolar Holdings (JKS) - Get Report advanced after the China-based solar company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations while revenue matched analysts' forecast. Module shipments hit a new high of 4,469 MW, up 32% year over year.