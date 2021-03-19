Nike Gets Analysts' Support Despite Third-Quarter Sales Miss

Analysts see Nike's revenue miss as mostly a supply chain issue, with one stating the company is 'still the best consumer global brand out there. Period.'

Analysts were rallying around Nike (NKE) - Get Report Friday even after the sports apparel company fell short of Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter revenue expectations.

Shares of the Beaverton, Ore., company were down 2.1% to $140.17 in premarket trading.

Nike reported earnings of 90 cents a share on revenue of $10.4 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $11 billion.

Several analysts voiced their support for the company, including J.P. Morgan's analyst Matthew Boss, who boosted his share price target to $176 from $170.

Boss, who kept an overweight rating on Nike, said that despite the revenue miss the company raised its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to up low-to-mid-teens, underpinning confidence in the underlying business.

"Nike is the global athletic market leader with diversification across product categories, geographies, and distribution," the analyst said in an investors' note. "We see Nike's brand momentum across geographies as sustainable and providing insulation to macro volatility and supporting sustainable multi-year high-single-digit top-line growth."

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons raised her price target on Nike to $165 from $160 and kept an outperform rating, saying she would view any pullback in the stock as a "buying opportunity."

She noted that the company's bottlenecks are being managed, its brand health is strong, its higher-margin digital efforts are "resonating", and its China business is "outperforming," citing the 42% revenue jump in Nike's China region.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy said "we are buyers on any potential weakness following NKE's Q3 results."

Murphy, who reiterated her overweight rating and her $170 price target, said that while port congestion and a global container shortage weighed on sales results in North America, "profitability growth was impressive as the benefits from the Nike's focused-DTC growth strategy continued to support margins."

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik, who has a hold rating on the stock with a $140 price target, said that despite supply chain issues Nike is "still the best consumer global brand out there. Period."

"F3Q sales were constrained by supply chain issues which are plaguing most retailers today but the demand environment remains robust, GM% was up, expenses well-controlled, and China was much better than expected again," Konik said.

Konik acknowledged that inventories are high due to lingering supply chain issues, and could constrain the shares near-term.

"However, what's still clear is the Nike brand and DTC model is among the best in all of global consumer companies," he said.