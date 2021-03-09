Nike Names New North America VP Following Sneaker-Resale Scandal

Sarah Mensah will replace Ann Herbert, a 25-year Nike veteran who resigned last week amid following a report into her son's sneaker re-sale business.

Nike Inc (NKE) - Get Report named a new head of its North American division Tuesday following the surprise resignation last week of Ann Herbert following a report focused on her son's sneaker re-sale business.

Nike said Sarah Mensah will take on the role of vice president and general manager for North America -- Herbet's previous role -- alongside the naming of Amy Montagne as VP and GM for the Asia Pacific and Latin America region. A third executive post was filled by Aaron Cain, who was named VP and GM for the group's Men's division, reporting to Michael Spillane.

“Sarah and Amy are two dynamic leaders, bringing deep experience and expertise to these important roles,” said O’Neill. “Sarah has continually demonstrated her ability to deliver strong results across our geographic and Jordan Brand businesses and I look forward to her bringing those skills to the North America team. Amy’s breadth of experience across Nike’s global categories – including Women’s – and most recently leading our Men’s consumer construct will be instrumental in leading future growth for APLA.”

Nike shares were marked 1% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $135.81 each, a move that would extend their six-month gain to around 18%.

Herbert, a 25-year Nike veteran, left the world's biggest sports apparel group last week after a Bloomberg Businessweek story on February 25 noted that her son, Joe, had used her American Express card to purchase $132,000 worth of shoes for his West Coast Streetwear company. The younger Herbert then re-sold those shoes for significant profits, with the Washington Post estimating his monthly revenue at around $200,000.