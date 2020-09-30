Nike Leads Best Stocks in the Dow in September

The best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in rough September for the stock markets include Nike, Caterpillar, Intel and McDonald's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to post its first monthly loss since March as the U.S. inches closer to a pivotal presidential election in November. The Dow fell by over 1.5%.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for September by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Sept.30.

1. Nike NKE | Increased +11.80%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report traded at an all-time high last week on Wednesday after the world's biggest sportswear group blasted Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts thanks to a surge in online sales. The Beaverton, Ore., company reported strong fiscal-first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates a day earlier. Nike brand digital sales rose 82% overall with double-digit increases across North America and Greater China and a triple-digit rise in Europe-Mideast-Africa.

2. Caterpillar CAT | Increased +3.84%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report narrowed its decline in total machine sales from 23% to 20% over the rolling three months ended in July compared to the end of June. Morningstar analyst Scott Pope offered some optimistic comments about the company after its second-quarter earnings report in July. Caterpillar beat Wall Street estimates for adjusted earnings per share and revenue. “We believe Caterpillar’s strategy of manufacturing premium equipment with the lowest total cost of ownership equipment is optimal regardless of economic conditions,” the analyst wrote in a commentary.

3. Intel INTC | Increased +2.68%

Last week, Intel (INTC) - Get Report was granted a new set of licenses from the U.S. government to continue supplying some of its chips and other manufactured components to China's Huawei Technologies. Jim Cramer thinks the latest Nividia moves could help it surpass Intel as each company fights for the best chipmaking company in the industry.

4. McDonald's MCD | Increased +2.17%

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report launched its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a hot spin on the classic dish on Sept.15. Spicy Chicken McNuggets, the first tweak to the traditional recipe since 1983, was part of promotional deals that started a few weeks back.

5. Dow DOW | Increased +2.13%

On Wednesday, storied materials-science company Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Report said that it would restructure, cutting “workforce costs” 6% and taking $500 million to $600 million of third-quarter charges for the effort. It didn’t specify the amount of any layoffs. Earlier this month Dow also said it planned to shed certain marine and terminal operations and assets to Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas for $620 million cash. That deal is expected to close this year.

6. Amgen AMGN | Increased +0.41%

About two weeks ago Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report and Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report announced a global antibody manufacturing collaboration to significantly increase the supply for Eli's potential COVID-19 therapies. Through this collaboration, the two companies will have the ability to quickly scale up production and serve many more patients around the world should one or more of Eli's antibody therapies prove successful in clinical testing and receive regulatory approval.

