Nike Just Does It -- and Gets Price-Target Upgrades at B of A and Wedbush

The shoe and apparel giant is a buy at Wedbush and is pegged neutral at B of A Merrill Lynch.

Athletic-shoe and -apparel giant Nike (NKE) - Get Report has been just doing it, and on Wednesday analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wedbush Securities raised their one-year price targets, given what they see as stronger revenue and earnings going forward.

B of A Merrill Lynch lifted its price target for Nike to $105 from $98 and affirmed a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush Securities, which raised its price target to $110 from $100, maintained a buy rating on the shares.

Nike shares at last check were little changed at $96.83. The stock was up 31% in 2019 through Tuesday.

The upgrades are an about-face from where both firms -- as well as other Street analysts -- stood on the Beaverton, Ore., company back in June.

At the time, B of A Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ohmes raised his price target on Nike but reiterated his underperform rating. At the time he saw "headwinds" related to both demand for its shoes and clothing and to the impact of tariffs on the company's pricing.

In September following Nike’s most recent earnings report, some Wall Street analysts, including Wedbush's Christopher Svezia, were encouraged by Nike's sales results, particularly in China, which habr continued to offset higher costs from tariffs and currency translation.

With consumer demand for all things Nike continuing strong, particularly in the critical retail-shopping-heavy fourth quarter, a number of analysts say the stock has further room to run.

What's more, the company's said in October that longtime CEO Mark Parker will hand over the reins to ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report CEO John Donahoe on Jan. 13.

That leadership transition also has been welcomed as a positive. Donahoe has been a member of Nike's board since 2014.