September 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is an NFT? TheStreet's Experts Explain
What Is an NFT? TheStreet's Experts Explain
Publish date:

NFL and Players Union to Launch NFTs With Dapper Labs

The NFL and its players' union will introduce highlight NFTs during the 2021 season.
Author:

The NFL and its union the NFL Players Association said they'd reached a deal to authorize Dapper Labs to create exclusive digital video highlight nonfungible tokens.

The league says the partnership will aim to engage fans by enabling them to collect digital-video moments of the best plays of the season. The effort uses Dapper Labs' blockchain technology

"We believe blockchain technology has great potential to enhance the NFL fan experience," Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement.

The league's NFTs will launch this season. Dapper Labs, the Vancouver producer of games and products tied to the blockchain, currently has a waitlist for people who want to sign up early. 

TheStreet Recommends

NFT mania reached a fever pitch this summer as sales of the top 15 NFT projects reached more than $350 million in a single day in late August. By September, that level slowed to just shy of $50 million a day, TheStreet reported

Last week, Dapper Labs closed on a $250 million round of funding, giving the company a $7.6 billion valuation. 

That funding round occurred just six months after the company raised $305 million at a $2.6 billion valuation. 

The deal between the NFL and Dapper Labs was facilitated by OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFL Players Association leading its digital-media business. 

Dollar Tree Lead
MARKETS

Dollar Tree Stock Surges The Most In Two Years on Share Buyback, Price Boost Plans

Warby Parker Lead
INVESTING

Warby Parker Starts Trading Wednesday at $5 Billion Valuation

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet 9/29
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Micron, Lucid, Boeing Jamie Dimon, Debt Ceiling

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Boeing Paces Modest Dow Rebound, Tech Stocks Get Boost As Treasury Yields Ease

China Tightens Rules For Global Stock Offerings, Crimping The Steady Flow Of Companies Seeking To Raise Funds In Worldwide Markets
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: 'Business as Usual'

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Moves Into Videogames, Acquires Night School Studio

Micron, IBM, Apple Are About to Break Out This Summer
MARKETS

Micron Stock Slumps As Muted Outlook Clouds Chipmaker's Q4 Earnings Beat

Boeing Lead
MARKETS

Boeing Stock Gains As Successful China Test Flight Signals 737 MAX Clearance