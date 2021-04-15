NFL Names Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel as Betting Partners

The National Football League Thursday named three companies as “official sports betting partners,” in a boost for online gaming businesses.

The league said in a statement that it had reached multiyear agreements with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report, DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and privately held FanDuel.

Under the pacts, the companies will be able to use NFL trademarks in retail and online sports betting promotion, as well as in free-to-play NFL-themed games.

The companies will also be able to integrate sports betting content directly into NFL media properties such as NFL.com and the NFL app. The companies will all use the NFL’s official league data feed. All three companies agreed to follow the NFL’s integrity policies and to cooperate on intelligence sharing, advocacy and responsible gaming education.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had long opposed sports betting over fears of corrupting football. But a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 cleared the way for states to allow sports gambling. Last November saw several states approve measures to allow sports betting.

"As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL's vision and goals," said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships, in the statement. "Working closely with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel, we will provide fans new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sport they love."

Last month, Amazon Prime Video won a 10-year deal to stream Thursday Night Football.

TheStreet.com's Jim Cramer recently discussed how fantasy gambling plays into Amazon's NFL deal.

Caesars will continue to be the NFL’s official casino sponsor, retaining casino rights to use NFL trademarks in its casino properties.

DraftKings renewed its relationship as the “Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL” and will continue to work with the league on a variety of content and product offerings that fans can engage with on the DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps.

FanDuel will develop content integrations including both in-game and post-game highlights directly available within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms.

Shares of DraftKings rose 2.82, or 5% to $60.30 in after-hours trading.

Shares of Caesars gained 32 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.25.