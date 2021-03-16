New Fortress Energy Jumps as Stifel Sees Positive Value Proposition

New Fortress Energy was upgraded to buy at Stifel after the company held a conference call with investors.

Shares of liquid natural gas company New Fortress Energy (NFE) - Get Report jumped nearly 30% Tuesday after a company conference call with investors led Stifel to upgrade the stock to buy from hold.

New Fortress said it planned a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production platform that should generate fixed-cost LNG, locking in margins well in excess of historic levels.

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan left his price target on the New York City-based company unchanged at $50 per share, but said that the company's "value proposition" appears more compelling, according to Bloomberg.

“This is just a function of the incredible size of that market in the need for gas and power,“ New Fortress CEO Wesley Edens said on the investor call. “It’s perhaps the best market in the world."



New Fortress acquired Hygo, a gas-to-power and downstream LNG distribution company, from Golar LNG (GLNG) - Get Report in January for $580 million in cash.

New Fortress and Hygo have been ramping up operations in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the company sent a notice to proceed to Chart Industries, an industrial gas and energy equipment maker, to work on the mid-scale 1.4 million tons per year liquid natural gas offshore liquefication project that was mentioned on the call today.

Last week, Hygo accepted the delivery of the Avenir Accolade, a 7,500 cubic meter dual-purpose liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering ship as part of a three-year lease. The ship will support Hygo's developments in Brazil.

New Fortress Energy shares were up $27.6% to $54.22 on nearly 5 times its daily volume at last check in afternoon trading Tuesday.