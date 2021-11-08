Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Facebook Puts 'Instagram Kids' on Hold
Facebook Puts 'Instagram Kids' on Hold
Publish date:

Nextdoor Stock Rockets on First Day of Trading

Shares of Nextdoor Monday are trading over 30% higher than its opening price on its first day on the New York Stock Exchange.
Author:

Neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor's (KIND) - Get Nextdoor Inc. Report shares rocketed by over 30% Monday on its first day of trading after completing a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition on Friday.

Nextdoor opened at $11.12 and shot up 40% in its first hour of trading before the stock was temporarily halted, Bloomberg reported Monday. The stock continued trading over 30% higher after trading resumed.

Shares of Nextdoor Monday were up 33% at $14.75 at last check.

"We are thrilled to have completed our combination with KSVB and to be listing on the NYSE under the ticker 'KIND'," Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar said in a Friday statement. "Through the KVSB trust proceeds and the fully committed private placement, we raised $674 million that will help us to fund long-term growth at scale."

TheStreet Recommends

The San Francisco-based social networking site connects users to nearby neighbors, businesses and public services with a goal of creating a highly engaged, hyperlocal network, according to a Friday company statement.

Nextdoor serves about 63 million users in 11 countries and 280,000 neighborhoods globally, according to company statements.

Nextdoor's biggest competition could come from Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, which in May began testing its Facebook Neighborhoods app in Canada with plans to soon roll it out in the U.S.

 

Darkened photo of falling poker chips with text overlay that reads "What Are Blue Chip Stocks?"
B

What Is a Blue-Chip Stock? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Top 3 Areas Where Delta Air Lines Expects to See Big Gains in 2017
INVESTING

Delta Air, American, United Rise as U.S. Readmits Foreign Travelers

Coty Inc. Shares Crumble on Supply-Chain Issues
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Coty, Trade Desk, Palo Alto Networks

Trump Draws Attention to Tom Steyer's $10 Million Impeachment Campaign
BITCOIN

Tom Steyer Takes Aim at Billionaires, Slams Crypto

Zix Lead
INVESTING

Zix Stock Drops on $8.50-Share Open Text Takeover Bid

Viasat Lead
INVESTING

Viasat Shares Drop After Accord to Buy Inmarsat for $7.3 Billion

Wendy's Lead
INVESTING

Wendy's Jumps on Bullish Oppenheimer Note

N

New-Home Sales: Definition, Data & Economic Impact