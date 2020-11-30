TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
Next SpaceX Test Flight Could Launch on Wednesday: Musk

The next SpaceX test flight could launch on Wednesday, Elon Musk says.
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said the next test flight of the Starship prototype rocket could happen as early as Wednesday. 

Musk, who also is CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, tweeted the prospect. Musk was responding to a Twitter user who posted an Alert addressed to occupants of Boca Chica Village, an area of Texas where SpaceX built its new control center launch complex. 

The alert posted online said that SpaceX would conduct flight activities on Monday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time and that residents should be aware. 

Musk clarified that no test flights had been set until at least Wednesday. 

Instead the test flight will follow a "static fire" test that is scheduled for Monday. A static fire test involves firing a rocket's engines temporarily. 

In May, SpaceX successfully launched its first astronaut mission with its Starship rocket. Last year Musk said that Starship could potentially fly space tourists this year

Since May, Musk has made Starship the company's top priority, CNBC reported, according to an email sent to staff. The email says that the development program should accelerate "dramatically and immediately."

Two weeks ago, NASA and SpaceX made a successful liftoff of a spacecraft carrying astronauts from the U.S. and Japan for travel to the International Space Station -- marking the start of a major space mission that's been years in the preparation.

