TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Newell Brands Swings to Profit and Shares Rise

Newell Brands shares rose after the consumer-products company swung to a third-quarter profit.
Author:
Publish date:

Newell Brands  (NWL) - Get Report shares rose after the consumer-goods group posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings along with a stronger-than-expected outlook.

Shares of the Atlanta company at last check rose 6.1% to $16.82. 

Newell swung to a third-quarter profit of $304 million, or 71 cents a share, from a loss of $626 million, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted profit was 84 cents a share, compared with 73 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $2.7 billion from $2.57 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of third-quarter GAAP earnings of 36 cents a share, or an adjusted 43 cents, on revenue of $2.48 billion.

Sales from the appliances and cookware segment rose 17% to $479 million from $430 million a year earlier, partly offset by the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange.

Broad-based sales growth was "underpinned by strong consumption," and operating margin and cash-flow generation improved significantly, President and Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said in a statement.

The parent of Yankee Candle, Sharpie pens and Elmer’s glue reinstituted its guidance and expects sales of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion for the full year.

It expects adjusted earnings to range $1.63 to $1.69 a share.

The FactSet survey is looking for full-year adjusted profit of $1.28 a share on revenue of $9.07 billion.

“We are heading into the fourth quarter with a renewed sense of energy as we chase demand in certain high growth categories," Saligram said.

Tags
terms:
Earnings
Colgate Lead
INVESTING

Colgate Shares Climb as 3rd-Quarter Profit Beats Estimates

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Cools Despite Quarterly Earnings Beat

Are Political Contributions Tax Deductible?
Sponsored Story

Are Political Contributions Tax Deductible?

Aurora Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Aurora Cannabis Expects Q4 Revenue at High End of Guidance

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Slides 450 Points on Worries Over Big Tech and Virus Spike

Activision Blizzard Shares Snowball With 'World of Warcraft' Re-Release
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard Gets Positive Wall Street Reviews Despite Guidance

McDonald's McRib Lead
INVESTING

McDonald’s Will Bring Back McRib Sandwich in December

Fisker's EMotion comes with either a caramel or midnight black leather interior.
INVESTING

Fisker Rises Sharply in First Day of Trading for SPAC Merger