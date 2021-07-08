Premarket Movers Thursday: Newegg, Tesla, Nvidia, Engine Media

Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve discussed how and when it might reduce economic stimulus and as traders feared the possibility that the spread of new coronavirus infections could stall global growth.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. Newegg Commerce - Down 12.6%

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) - Get Report dropped alongside other meme stocks amid a broader market selloff that has cracked the upward momentum of publicly traded companies driven by collective enthusiasm and touting among retail traders.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer called the stock a “total BGL game,” referring to when stocks are bagged, gunned and liquidated.

2. Engine Media Holdings - Up 17.6%

Engine Media Holdings (GAME) - Get Report climbed after the gaming application company's subsidiary, Winview, sued sports-gambling company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report in U.S. District Court for alleged patent infringement.

Engine Media executives are also scheduled to ring the closing bell on the Nasdaq Thursday to mark the company's recent uplisting on the Nasdaq.

3. Tesla - Down 2.6%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report were down as the electric vehicle maker debuted a pared-down version of its Model Y SUV in China amid increased competition, declining sales and a bout of negative publicity that has shifted Chinese consumer sentiment away from the company.

4. Nvidia - Down 3%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report saw its share price target raised by analysts at Truist and Oppenheimer.

Truist analyst William Stein raised his price target to $910 from $768, while keeping a buy rating on the shares. Oppenheimer's Rick Schaefer boosted his price target to $925 from $700, while keeping an outperform rating.

Shares were down amid a broader market selloff.

5. Carnival - Down 4.7%

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report and other cruise lines dripped amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The global death from COVID-19 passed 4 million on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the disease's delta variant has spread rapidly in countries with lagging vaccination rates.

Nvidia is a holding in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.