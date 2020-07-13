NY to Require Out-of-State Travelers to Say Where They Returned From

New York Gov. Cuomo said returnees to the state from certain other states will be required to disclose where they returned from or face fines.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday travelers from states on New York's coronavirus quarantine list will be required to provide information about where they came from or face a $2,000 fine.

Travelers arriving in New York from any of the states on the quarantine list, including hot spots like Florida and Texas, will have to fill out a form detailing their contact information, where they came from and where they’re going.

Traveler leaving the airport without providing the required information will face a $2,000 fine and a court summons. The traveler could ultimately be ordered by a court to complete a mandatory quarantine, Cuomo said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a joint venture that oversees the two states' transport hubs and infrastructure, will be responsible for enforcing the new requirement in the New York City area, while local airports will enforce the rule in the rest of the state.

Last month, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey began requiring 14-day self-quarantines for travelers from states where the disease is continuing to spread.

The new mandate, which will be issued by the state Department of Health, comes after tens of thousands of airline travelers had been refusing to sign the forms and were brushing past airport tables staffed by health officials tasked with collecting the information, according to the Albany, N.Y., Times-Union.

Cuomo said he was most concerned about people bringing the virus to New York from outside the state after traveling to regions where cases of the coronavirus are spiking.

New York was hit hardest by the coronavirus at the height of the crisis, but the state has brought the death and infection rates down.

The states on the quarantine list are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.