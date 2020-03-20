New York Orders All Non-Essential Employees to Stay Home

New York ordered all non-essential employees to work from home. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the step is necessary to combat the spread of coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all non-essential workers should stay home for the foreseeable future as the state and country battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo's edict comes shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar order for his state on Thursday.

This also comes about 24 hours after Cuomo said that 75% of the state's non-essential employees must work from home.

Essential workers include people dealing with food, pharmacies, healthcare, shipping and supplies. On Wednesday, Cuomo set the requirement for 50% of non-essential employees to work from home.

New York City alone now has more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases has doubled overnight for the past three days. On March 11 there were 216 cases in the state total.

Of the 4,000 people infected in the city, 26 have died from the virus.

The number of confirmed cases is expected to continue to rise sharply as more tests are made available and as the virus makes its way through the population of more than 8 million people in the country's largest city.

New York state accounts for about 40% of coronavirus cases in the U.S., with New York City accounting for 70% of the reported cases in the state. New York City constitutes 30% of coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. has reported 14,250 coronavirus cases.