New York State Says 16 and Older Are Vaccine Eligible April 6

New York Gov. Cuomo sets April 6 as the date on which COVID-19 vaccination will be open to everyone eligible.

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo set open eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations for April 6.

“New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 30,” while “all residents 16 and over will be eligible beginning April 6,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor’s directive follows President Joe Biden’s efforts to ensure 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by April 19. Biden aims to have full vaccine availability for all American adults by May 1.

Officials familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Biden is pushing to “double the number of pharmacies where shots are available,” so that “all U.S. adults will be able to get a shot within 5 miles of their homes.”

Currently, “30% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose,” Cuomo’s statement said.

Within the past 24 hours some 171,419 vaccine doses have been administered, while 1.3 million have been administered in the past week.

At this time, vaccine supplies in New York remain limited, so those interested in being inoculated are advised to schedule appointment before going to vaccination sites.

Eligibility will enable citizens above age 16 to schedule an appointment regardless of underlying medical conditions, the people familiar told Bloomberg.

Those interested in getting vaccinated should keep in mind that open eligibility beginning on April 19 does not guarantee that they'll be able to book an appointment that day.

Cuomo’s statement urges New Yorkers to exercise patience.