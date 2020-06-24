New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Set Quarantine on Visitors From Virus Hotspots

The governors in the New York tri-state area say that want to keep the transmission rate down.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will subject travelers coming from areas with rising rates of coronavirus infections to fines and a 14-day quarantine if they don't self-isolate, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” Cuomo said at a press conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “Because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey and happens in Connecticut.”

The infection rate is based on the number of infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average.

“As of today, the states that are above that level are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas,” Cuomo said. “That’s as of today. The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes and we will update daily what states are above that infection rate.”

New York City started its phase two reopening on Monday, which permits in-store retail, outdoor dining and hair salons and barbershops to reopen with modifications.

Cuomo said that on Tuesday the city reported 1.2% of all tests conducted were positive, while New York state reported a positivity rate of 1.1%.

“We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round,” Murphy said.

New York had been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but lowered its infection rate. In March, the governors of Texas and Florida mandated that travelers from the tri-state area arriving in their respective states were to self-isolate for 14 days.

"There were no states that were handed a worse hand, if you will, when this first started," Cuomo said. "No one else had to accomplish as much as we had to accomplish in such a short period of time. No one else had to bend the curve as much as we had to bend the curve."

Several states on Tuesday set single-day records of new coronavirus cases, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.