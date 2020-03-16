New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Work Together on Coronavirus Shutdowns

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut join forces Monday to announce a series of stringent rules on crowd sizes in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The rules ban crowds with gatherings over 50 anywhere. Casinos, movie theaters and gyms will close Monday night. Bars and restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only as of 8 p.m. ET Monday.

The governors said essential businesses such as supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m. Monday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who are Democrats, spoke to reporters on a conference call.

"This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents 'state shopping' where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa," Cuomo said on a joint conference call with the two other governors. "I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves."

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people across the U.S. to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks to try to contain the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic.

The actions follows a series of cancellations or postponements of sporting and entertainment events. Last week, Broadway theaters suspended all shows for the next month after Cuomo announced a statewide ban Thursday on gatherings of more than 500 people in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington state also are among places that have ordered bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service.