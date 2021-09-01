New York Expected to Confirm Governor's Cannabis Regulators

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said legislators are set to confirm her nominees for the state's cannabis regulatory agencies.

New York state's recreational cannabis industry got a boost Wednesday as new Gov, Kathy Houchul said that lawmakers in the state are set to confirm her nominees to lead the marijuana legalization rollout.

Lawmakers in the state's Democratic-Party-controlled Senate approved legislation to legalize marijuana.

But they stipulated that the process could not move forward until the governor nominated two individuals to lead the state's Office of Cannabis Management and a governing body called the Cannabis Control Board.

Andrew Cuomo, who last month had stepped down as governor after a sexual-harassment scandal, failed to nominate anyone for the positions, according to NPR.

Hochul said she has chosen her nominees but did not say who they are. The Senate is expected to consider those nominees on Wednesday.

The governor, who took office on Aug. 24, had called her nomination of cannabis regulators a priority.

The process to get legal cannabis grown and sold in New York is projected to take at least 18 months. The state's regulatory time frame could be the difference in whether cannabis farmers will be able to produce a harvest in 2022, according to the Albany Times Union.

Federal legalization, the biggest hurdle for cannabis in the U.S., is still not in place. But earlier this summer Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said he would introduce the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act to legalize the drug at the federal level.

U.S. cannabis stocks were lower, Cresco Labs (CRLBF) by 1.6%, Curaleaf (CURLF) by 1.4%, and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) by 0.6%. Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report ticked 0.2% higher.

Within the Canadian group, Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report fell 1.1% and Cronos (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report gave back 1.5%.