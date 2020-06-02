New York City Extends Curfew in Response to Unrest

New York City extends its curfew to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and to an entire week, due to continued looting.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city extended to a full week a curfew imposed to quell unrest that saw stores looted and vandalized.

State and city officials had initially imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. But de Blasio said the citywide curfew would be imposed for the rest of the week, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., as the looting continued.

The mayor said he would do what was necessary to “keep a peaceful city.”

The curfew follows unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, following an altercation with a white Minneapolis police officer.

The officer, who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The incident has led to protests all over the country.

Many of the protests have been peaceful, but some have resulted in arrests, looting and damage to police vehicles and buildings.

In New York, Macy's (M) - Get Report flagship store in Midtown Manhattan was among those looted.

The mayor's office said that vandalism was reported in other locations, including Herald Square at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, near Penn Station, on Madison Avenue from 41st to 43rd Streets; and the Times Square area.

The protests are occurring at a time when the nation is struggling to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic economic shutdown, which has sparked record unemployment.

President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy active-duty troops if state and city officials do not quash the looting and other violence.