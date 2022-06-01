Fans Leak The New Menu Items Taco Bell Could Launch Next

More than perhaps any other fast-food chain, Taco Bell is prone to some pretty major menu fluctuation.

Nacho Fries are there one moment and gone the next. Just as fast as they appeared, queso-coated chicken wings were also off the menu.

But the biggest recent disappointment of all is perhaps the Mexican Pizza -- after years of calls to bring it back to the menu, the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Tex-Mex chain humored fans only to pull it off the menu again only after a few weeks, saying its not able to meet the high demand.

A Bunch Of New Items (May) Be Coming

While small menu changes largely go unnoticed by the majority of visitors, a subgroup of die-hard Taco Bell fans will track every one to the most minute detail.

On June 1, Reddit user u/MythicalMaster1 posted an image of the new items that may soon start appearing on Taco Bell's menus to the r/TacoBell subreddit.

Some of the items in the "Food Items" screenshot include a $2 Classic Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, a $2 Spicy Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, a breakfast quesadilla and a $5 breakfast box that includes the quesadilla.

Other items that are rumored to come to Taco Bell include the crispy chicken taco and the Mango Whip Freeze. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa has already launched.

Are These New Items Really Coming?

Taco Bell did not immediately return TheStreet's request to confirm the veracity of the post so, for the moment at least, these additions remain in the realm of internet speculation.

That, however, did not stop those who follow Taco Bell's subreddit from speculating and expressing unbridled excitement.

"I'm glad the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco is coming back," wrote /Remarkable-Table5674. "Didn't try it until near the end of its last appearance and I actually loved it."

Some asked whether the items would arrive by June 30 while others bitterly wondered how long it would take before something was pulled off the menu again.

This week's removal of the Mexican Pizza seems to have hit a particular nerve since it had been requested for so long and Taco Bell rolled it out to much fanfare.

"Like the sound of it," wrote user /tkdyo. "Since the pizza is gone and the toasted chalupa is already here, maybe they should pull this experience up and just make it last longer."



As with any new item, this proposed leak was also not without its critics and those who feel that something else should be added.

Not Everyone Is Happy, Though

"I can already see the eggs, potato and sausage falling between my car seats," wrote user /iowabeans. "If the regular quesadillas are already a train wreck, imagine what they're like when you put loose things in them instead of a little mush and some sauce."

"I really wish they'd stop adding jalapeños to something that's already on the menu and calling it the spicy version only to parade it around as two new items," the same user wrote in a separate post. "I'm an adult, I know how to request jalapeños if I want them."

Out of new items that have actually been confirmed by Taco Bell, the chain recently announced the Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea in partnership with PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report's Brisk.

The bright purple drink is, perhaps, an attempt to recreate the success of the bright blue Baja Blast that the chain rolled out in 2004. Like the Locos Tacos, the signature drink made to have a vaguely "tropical" flavor has become one of Taco Bell's most liked and recognized offerings.