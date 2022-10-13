New Taco Bell Menu Item Offers a Take on a Comfort-Food Classic

With Mexican Pizza "back for good," fast-food chain Taco Bell has turned its attention to its next big innovation.

Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special.

For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while others might find their comfort in pho, wonton soup, or even a regional specialty like New England clam chowder. To someone in Philadelphia, a cheesesteak served with Cheez Whiz (KHC) counts as comfort food, while a Bostonian wants their cheesesteak with slices of provolone.

Comfort foods are decidedly personal. You may have warm memories of your dad's poorly cooked weekend breakfasts or maybe he makes the best French toast in the world. Either, or both, can be true and might bring you comfort.

Americans, however, generally agree on some classic comfort items. Meat loaf, usually served with gravy and mashed potatoes. counts as a classic American comfort food dish, as would a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or the classic American comfort meal, grilled cheese with a bowl of tomato soup.

You wouldn't expect Yum Brands' (YUM) Taco Bell to deliver a version of that classic -- or at this point maybe nothing the Mexican chain does can surprise anyone. But it's trying a new take on that beloved classic.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Taco Bell Tests Its Version of Grilled Cheese

While some people eat their grilled cheese and their tomato soup separately, the classic version of this comforting meal involves dipping the sandwich in the broth. That's essentially what Taco Bell is going for with its two Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos, one made with seasoned beef and the other coming with shredded beef, FoodBeast reported.

"Both varieties start with a freshly fried white corn tortilla shell that's packed with melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheeses on the inside and grilled on the outside. They also come with your choice of a classic, savory red sauce or nacho cheese sauce for dipping," the website shared.

The two layers of cheese double down on the grilled cheese feel, giving it almost the texture of soft bread fried in butter (a grilled cheese staple).

And the dipping sauces, which FoodBeast said "really lean towards the tacos dunked in savory consommé," complete the grilled cheese feel of the dish.

Right now, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos are being tested in Nashville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul.

Taco Bell often quickly brings menu items national after doing a local or regional test.

Limited-Time Offers Drive Taco Bell

Taco Bell may change its menu more than any other fast-food chain. That's not an accident; limited-time-offers have been a core part of the company's marketing strategy for years.

Chief Executive David Gibbs discussed those efforts during the chain's second-quarter-earnings call.

"Taco Bell remains a cultural leader in the industry, successfully executing on its strategy to inspire and enable the world to live mas through innovative marketing campaigns, buzzworthy brand news, distinctive products, and strong value offerings," he said.

"Despite significant inflation, Taco Bell maintained restaurant margins by leveraging its pricing power for premium products and craveable [limited-time offers] while still providing consumers with everyday value through a broad range of price points, such as those items featured on the cravings value menu."

There's a lot of marketing speak there, but basically Taco Bell both changes its menu to add items people will pay more for and will offer good prices/deals on its core menu items.