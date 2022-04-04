Skip to main content
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated

What are the New Stocks on J.P. Morgan's Focus List?

They include technology companies, industrial companies and a real estate-related company.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

J.P. Morgan analysts have published their monthly “focus list” of stocks for April. The list is based on these strategies: “near-term, growth, value, and short ideas.”

The analysts added nine new stocks to the April list, all of which received overweight ratings from J.P. Morgan analysts. All the share-price targets below are for year-end 2022.

· Arista Networks  (ANET) - Get Arista Networks, Inc. Report, a cloud networking solutions company. J.P. Morgan has a price target of $160, and the stock recently traded at $140.

· Ciena  (CIEN) - Get Ciena Corporation Report, a communications network company. The price target is $85, and the stock recently traded at $61.

· S&P Global  (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report, a financial information company. The price target is $480, and the stock recently traded at $408.

· AGCO  (AGCO) - Get AGCO Corporation Report, an agricultural equipment maker. The price target $178, and the stock recently traded at $146.

· Sterling Check  (STER) , which provides identity verification services. The price target is $30, and the stock recently traded at $27.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

· Illinois Tool Works  (ITW) - Get Illinois Tool Works Inc. Report, which makes industrial equipment. The price target is $255, and the stock recently traded at $209.

· Canadian Pacific Railway  (CP) - Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Report, a railroad company. The price target is C$113, and the stock recently traded at C$98.

· Realogy  (RLGY) - Get Realogy Holdings Corp. Report, a real estate brokerage conglomerate. The price target is $21, and the stock recently traded at $15.70.

· Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, a business software company. The price target $316, and the stock recently traded at $215.

Among the famous stocks taken off the list for April are:

· Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, the consumer electronics giant. The price target is $210, and the stock recently traded at $175.

· Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report, the construction equipment giant. The price target is $257, and the stock recently traded at $220.

Both stocks are rated overweight by J.P. Morgan analysts. 

Beyond the Cup: Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's 3 Most Venti Accomplishments
MARKETS
SBUX

Starbucks Slumps Lower As CEO Howard Schultz Suspends Buybacks

By Martin Baccardax
Jamie Dimon Lead
MARKETS
JPM

JPMorgan Stock Slips Lower As CEO Jamie Dimon Warns Russia Exposure Will Cost $1 Billion

By Martin Baccardax
AMD Lead
MARKETS
AMDORCLGS

AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Quits Twitter Again; Here's What It Means for Tesla
MARKETS
TWTRTSLA

Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

By Martin Baccardax
Memorial Day Weekend: Outdoorsy Reveals the Best RV Camping Spots
INVESTING
WGO

This Stock Looks Really Cheap -- Until You Look Under the Hood

By Brian O'Connell
The Arena Group Parade Magazine Lead
INVESTING
AREN

The Arena Group Closes Purchase of AMG/Parade

By TheStreet.com Staff
Warren Buffett Lead
INVESTING
OXYAPAHES

Warren Buffett's Approach to Energy Isn't the Only Way to Play

By Ellen Chang
AbbVie Q3 Revenue Misses, Shares Decline
INVESTING
ABBV

Sometimes You Have to Sell a Stock You Love

By Ellen Chang