What are the New Stocks on J.P. Morgan's Focus List?

J.P. Morgan analysts have published their monthly “focus list” of stocks for April. The list is based on these strategies: “near-term, growth, value, and short ideas.”

The analysts added nine new stocks to the April list, all of which received overweight ratings from J.P. Morgan analysts. All the share-price targets below are for year-end 2022.

· Arista Networks (ANET) - Get Arista Networks, Inc. Report, a cloud networking solutions company. J.P. Morgan has a price target of $160, and the stock recently traded at $140.

· Ciena (CIEN) - Get Ciena Corporation Report, a communications network company. The price target is $85, and the stock recently traded at $61.

· S&P Global (SPGI) - Get S&P Global, Inc. Report, a financial information company. The price target is $480, and the stock recently traded at $408.

· AGCO (AGCO) - Get AGCO Corporation Report, an agricultural equipment maker. The price target $178, and the stock recently traded at $146.

· Sterling Check (STER) , which provides identity verification services. The price target is $30, and the stock recently traded at $27.

· Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - Get Illinois Tool Works Inc. Report, which makes industrial equipment. The price target is $255, and the stock recently traded at $209.

· Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) - Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Report, a railroad company. The price target is C$113, and the stock recently traded at C$98.

· Realogy (RLGY) - Get Realogy Holdings Corp. Report, a real estate brokerage conglomerate. The price target is $21, and the stock recently traded at $15.70.

· Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, a business software company. The price target $316, and the stock recently traded at $215.

Among the famous stocks taken off the list for April are:

· Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, the consumer electronics giant. The price target is $210, and the stock recently traded at $175.

· Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report, the construction equipment giant. The price target is $257, and the stock recently traded at $220.

Both stocks are rated overweight by J.P. Morgan analysts.