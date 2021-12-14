Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Economist Perspective: Recalculating Inflation
Publish date:

New Price Increase Data From Labor Department Fuels Inflation Worries

Prices are up almost 10% from last year.
Author:

The Labor Department released new numbers Tuesday showing prices have leapt almost 10% from this time last year, giving new momentum to a market already roiled by inflation concerns.

The producer price index, which is the prices that companies and producers receive for their goods and services, increased 9.6% from last year, and 0.8% from October, as reported by Bloomberg. It’s the largest increase since 2010.

The news has heightened the brewing concern that inflation will linger well into next year, which is a headache for both President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have been severely impacted by the price surge, as well as anyone who needs to pick up a few things at the grocery store. 

Going Up

The cost of food, gas and plenty of popular holiday gifts have all risen, the most recent index data shows. The Labor Department found that the cost of goods increased 1.2% in November, while the price of services rose 0.7%.

The cause is a combination of increased consumer demand, as people have money saved up thanks to the pandemic; supply chain issues owing to the pandemic; and the ongoing labor shortage. As a result, there's less of everything to go around, and businesses have had to increase their prices. 

Tightening Up

In order to stem inflation the Federal Reserve, which will have its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, is being urged to more aggressively wind down its purchase of bonds, an action it took to stabilize the market when the pandemic hit. 

Once this happens, the Fed can begin increasing interest rates next year, an action which is expected to help lower inflation. 

