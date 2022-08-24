Skip to main content
S&P Support Levels to Watch: Portfolio Manager
S&P Support Levels to Watch: Portfolio Manager

These Are the Top Cities Where Baby Boomers Want to Retire

Many of them are the ones you'd expect, but a few retirement destinations on the list may surprise you.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Baby boomers among you (those aged 57 to 76) may be thinking of where you want to set down stakes for retirement.

Clever, a real estate data company, put together a list of the top cities for your golden years.

Healthcare, of course, is a major issue. “We found the best cities to retire are those with a high volume and quality of health care options and more affordable premiums for comprehensive health coverage,” Clever said in the report that includes the list.

“Due to the lack of universal health care in the country, retirees have to prioritize living in a state that not only has a quality health care system but also affordable Medicare costs.”

On the downside, “some metros in our study, such as Las Vegas, really stand out by having zero quality hospitals, defined as having a four-star rating and above on Yelp.” Yelp’s ratings go up to five stars.

Clever analyzed government and private-sector sources to measure 18 combined metrics that are part of cost of living, healthcare and quality of life.

Health Care Superiority

The top 15 cities on the list “not only have a higher volume and quality of health care options compared to other metros, but they also have more affordable premiums for comprehensive health coverage,” the report said. “They're more tax-friendly and affordable, too.”

When it comes to Medicare, the top 15 metros have an average monthly premium of $15.90 at the state level. That's 22% cheaper than the average city in our study ($20.30).”

As for taxes, the average estimated property tax is 1% for the top 15 metros. That compares to a 1.2% average for all cities in the study.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Looking at home values, the typical value of single-family homes in the top 15 cities has increased an average of 108.2% since 2012, compared to a 126.2% average in cities as a whole. That means cheaper prices for the prospective homebuyers among you.

Condos are cheaper in the top 15 metros too. The average value for condos and co-ops in the top 15 cities has climbed an average of 94.3% since 2012, compared to 116.1% for cities overall.

Here's Where Baby Boomers Want to Retire

  1. New Orleans
  2. Birmingham
  3. Louisville
  4. St. Louis
  5. Denver
  6. Richmond
  7. Tampa
  8. Oklahoma City
  9. Miami
  10. Nashville
  11. Indianapolis
  12. Milwaukee
  13. Kansas City, Mo.
  14. Providence
  15. Pittsburgh

New Orleans

“New Orleans earned a perfect recreation score of 100, which is 29% higher than the average metro in our study,” Clever said.

Also, Louisiana doesn't tax Social Security and has income-level limits on tax rates for 401(k), individual retirement account (IRA), and pension distributions.

Birmingham

It has seen only a 78.7% increase in single-family home values since 2012, compared to 126.2% on average for cities overall. As part of Alabama, Birmingham's estimated monthly Medicare premium is $11.21, compared to the all-city average of $20.30.

Louisville

Retirement homes in Louisville have a 3.6 rating from Yelp, compared to the all-city average of 3.1. Louisville has an estimated annual property tax rate of 0.9%, compared to 1.2% for cities as a whole. And a monthly public transit pass is only $35 in Louisville, compared to the all-city average of $72.36.

Royal Caribbean CocoCay Beach Club 2 Lead JS
INVESTING

The 10 Top Countries For Americans Seeking Vacation Homes

By Dan Weil
Disney+ Marvel Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLADIS

Here's the Biggest Paycheck in the Marvel Universe

By Rob Lenihan
4. Belgian Waffles
PERSONAL FINANCE

Celebrate National Waffle Day With a Waffle Maker for Just $12

By Jacob Krol
Burger King's Plant-Based Impossible Whopper Takes Root in Three New Markets
INVESTING
QSR

Burger King Goes Big With Its Newest Sandwich

By Colette Bennett
worry mistake sh
INVESTING

Americans Are On Edge Over Recession Worries

By Brian O'Connell
Staples Ready to Take on Amazon This Back-to-School Season
LATEST NEWS
TGT

Back-to-School Shoppers Take More 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Loans

By Brian O'Connell
They Have a Cash Cushion
INVESTING
CEREPFEKRTX

This Pfizer Spinout Is Leaving Nothing to Chance

By Maxx Chatsko
New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today-8/24: U.S. Stocks Gain As Global Growth Outlook Dims, Dollar Eases

By Martin Baccardax