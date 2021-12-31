Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Publish date:

New Fed Voters Likely to Support Raising Interest Rates, WSJ

The Fed's policy-making committee will see the Fed presidents of Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland and Boston gain votes in 2022.
Author:

The new voting members of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee will likely offer strong support for raising interest rates next year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Federal Open Market Committee will see the Fed bank presidents of Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland and Boston gain votes next year, while the Fed bank presidents of Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Richmond, Va. lose them.

The personnel changes are unlikely to affect policy, as there’s a widespread Fed consensus for boosting rates in any case. “But the changes will draw more public attention to some of the Fed’s so-called [inflation] hawks,” according to The Journal.

Expect Three Rate Hikes in 2022

The median forecast of Fed officials calls for three rate hikes next year.

TheStreet Recommends

The central bank announced earlier this month that it plans to end a bond-buying program in March, and many economists anticipate rate increases will come shortly after that.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George is one of the most hawkish new voters, The Journal notes. She dissented in over 50% of her past FOMC votes, always voting in favor of tighter monetary policy than the consensus.

Treasuries in 2022

Meanwhile, the Treasury market has slumped this year, as the economic rebound and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have pushed interest rates higher.

And given Fed tightening, 2022 may turn into another downer for government bonds.

The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index has generated a return of negative 2.5% in 2021, the first annual drop since 2013. In data going back to 1974, the index has never slid two consecutive years. 

Tags
terms:
Federal ReserveInterest Rates
ByteDance To Carve Out TikTok As World's Sole Hectocorn Splits Into Six Units, Delineating China Businesses From Overseas
INVESTING
FBZOOMGOOGL

TikTok On Top, But Facebook's Apps Dominate 2021's Most Downloaded Chart

new year 2022 sh
STOCKS
MSFTHDGOOGL

Stocks Set to End Another Bad Year on Another Good Note

salary dining sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

30 U.S. Cities Where Salaries Go the Furthest

pexels-kampus-production-5920737
Sponsored Story

15 Strategies For Employee Retention

Visitors look at a display demonstrating traffic surveillance at the SenseTime booth at the Security China 2018 exhibition. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

SenseTime Group Co-Founder Hailed As One of the Richest People

SoFi Lead
IPOs
CLOVBARKHIMS

Top 5 SPACs of 2021

What to Do With Your Retirement Plan If You Aren't Retiring
INVESTING

How to Inflation-Proof Your Retirement Portfolio

How to Consolidate Your Student Loans And Cut Your Payments
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Inflation Could Affect Your Student Loans