New Fed Voters Likely to Support Raising Interest Rates, WSJ

The Fed's policy-making committee will see the Fed presidents of Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland and Boston gain votes in 2022.

The new voting members of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee will likely offer strong support for raising interest rates next year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Federal Open Market Committee will see the Fed bank presidents of Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland and Boston gain votes next year, while the Fed bank presidents of Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Richmond, Va. lose them.

The personnel changes are unlikely to affect policy, as there’s a widespread Fed consensus for boosting rates in any case. “But the changes will draw more public attention to some of the Fed’s so-called [inflation] hawks,” according to The Journal.

Expect Three Rate Hikes in 2022

The median forecast of Fed officials calls for three rate hikes next year.

The central bank announced earlier this month that it plans to end a bond-buying program in March, and many economists anticipate rate increases will come shortly after that.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George is one of the most hawkish new voters, The Journal notes. She dissented in over 50% of her past FOMC votes, always voting in favor of tighter monetary policy than the consensus.

Treasuries in 2022

Meanwhile, the Treasury market has slumped this year, as the economic rebound and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have pushed interest rates higher.

And given Fed tightening, 2022 may turn into another downer for government bonds.

The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index has generated a return of negative 2.5% in 2021, the first annual drop since 2013. In data going back to 1974, the index has never slid two consecutive years.