Facebook Cloud Platform Enables Users to Play Streamed Games

Facebook launched a cloud platform enabling users to play games over Facebook. The platform gives game developers opportunities, too.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report users can now play games like Solitaire and WWE on Facebook without downloads, over a new cloud-based gaming platform, the social-media company said Monday.

"We believe cloud-streaming will significantly expand the games people can play and developers can build on Facebook," said Jason Rubin, vice president of play for Facebook, in a statement.

"Cloud gaming helps shed the technical limitations of our past while bringing us back to our roots at the same time. Facebook has always been about delivering games that are free, social and accessible to as many people as possible.”

Facebook is starting with five free-to-play mobile games like solitaire and WWE that are typically downloaded on the phone. It will expand the offerings to include other desktop and PC games, the company said.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company said more than 380 million people play games each month on Facebook.

The games are available on Android (GOOGL) - Get Report and on desktop via the Facebook gaming tab. Facebook added that launching on the App Store for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report users may not be a "viable path."

The tech giant has launched cloud gaming in the U.S. across California, Texas and Northeast states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as in Washington, D.C.

"We’ll expand regional access in the coming months as we scale the infrastructure needed to roll out cloud gaming across the U.S.," the company said.

Last year, Facebook acquired cloud gaming company PlayGiga, in Spain. "They’re part of our Facebook Gaming team, and they helped build the platform alongside our Facebook Gaming engineering team," the company said.

The company said it would expand to international markets in 2021. But it said that in some markets it will deliver games through its HTML5 instant games platform.

Shares of Facebook at last check were off 1.1% to $281.74.