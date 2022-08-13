New Coca-Cola Flavor is so Hip, it Comes With its Own QR Code

Beverage giant is rolling out a new taste in its efforts to attract and keep a key demographic.

Coca-Cola (KO,) as of late, has been spicing it up.

From launching coffee-flavored cola to partnering with DJ Marshmello to create limited edition flavors of watermelon and strawberry, the drink company surely has expanded its horizons.

With the slogan "Taste the Feeling," the company even began selling a canned version of rum & Coke and testing plant-based packaging.

Even so, Coca-Cola Company continues to release innovative flavors, and its latest one is certainly imaginative.

Coca-Cola Creations

Coca-Cola Creations are new and unique Coke flavors.

Coca-Cola Creations x Marshmello Coca-Cola

The series is relatively recent.

Currently, there are four different flavors: Coca-Cola Starlight (inspired by space), Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte (inspired by gaming), and Marshmello's Limited Edition Coca-Coca (in both watermelon and strawberry). All of these flavors are available in zero sugar versions.

Chase Abraham, senior creative strategy manager, described the other flavors: "Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space."

Now the newest flavor: Coca-Cola Dreamworld.

Coca-Cola Releases Dreamworld

Coca-Cola Creations announced on August 10, 2022, that it "Invites Fans to Experience Dreams in the Real World" through its new Coca-Cola Dreamworld flavor.

Coca-Cola Creations Dreamworld Coca Cola/TS

The flavor will become available in Canada and the United States on August 15, 2022.

Alessandra Cascino, creative & shopper program director for Coca-Cola North American operating unit, regards this new flavor highly: “Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like."

Cascino continues by comparing it to other Coca-Cola Creations' Flavors: "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome.”

Abraham, in comparing it to the other Coca-Cola flavors, argues that "Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind.”

What makes Coca-Cola Dreamworld different from the others is an innovative experience. Any drink purchased will have a QR code that fans can scan, giving them access to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub: "where they can enjoy an Augmented Reality (AR) music experience created in collaboration with Tomorrowland; download an exclusive Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion collection for the metaverse via a partnership with DRESSX and more."

The Dreamworld experience will also be in real life through college campuses, events in New York City, and other interactive advertisements on billboards and buses.

Some people on Twitter are upset about the release of the new flavor, like @DonLew87 who went as far as to say, "I will die on this hill":

Then there was this rection from @selym_sunset on Twitter (TWTR) :