New Boeing 787 Dreamliners Not Arriving Until Late October

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report will not deliver its new 787 Dreamliner to airlines until late October, since the Federal Aviation Administration reportedly declined to inspect the aircraft.

The aircraft manufacturer had met with the FAA on Aug. 2, the Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported, seeking to convince the agency to approve inspections that would expedite deliveries with targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns.

The FAA noted internal company disagreements over aircraft sample size and said the company's in-house group overseeing quality control would need to approve company proposals, the report said.

The FAA said in July that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners had a structural flaw that the company needed to repair before delivering to customers. The agency said Boeing needed to fix gaps in the forward pressure bulkhead on certain undelivered 787 Dreamliners, which was discovered as part of an ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming process.

Boeing committed to fix the aircrafts before delivering to customers, while the FAA said that some Dreamliners already in service could eventually require a similar fix. The aircraft manufacturer has about 100 undelivered 787s in its inventory.

The FAA had said that it was waiting for additional information from Boeing to determine if its inspection method meets federal safety regulations.

Boeing's 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner have faced electrical and other issues since late last year and resumed deliveries in March after a five-month hiatus. It stopped deliveries again in May.

Boeing shares on Friday were down slightly to $218.11 after hours. The stock closed down 1.2% to $218.17 in the regular session.