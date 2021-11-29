Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Who Is Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal?
Who Is Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal?
Publish date:

New AWS CEO Hints at Plans to Elevate Amazon's Cloud Computing

Comments from Adam Selipsky come as Amazon is holding its inaugural re:Invent cloud conference this week.
Author:

Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report AWS cloud platform will be expanding its business purview, according to interviews company executives have given ahead of the company's inaugural re:Invent cloud conference. 

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky sees the company offering more high-level "horizontal" services that can be used across different industries, expanding beyond the company's EC2 cloud computing and S3 cloud storage bedrock. 

"In the coming years, I think you’ll see us continuing to look at horizontal use cases such as the call center," Selipsky told industry publication SiliconANGLE. 

Amazon dominates the cloud with a market share of about 33%, according to industry reports. Microsoft runs second, with about 19% while Alphabet comes in third, with about 7%, Seeking Alpha noted last month. 

TheStreet Recommends

AWS revenue of $16.1 billion made up about 14.5% of the company's overall revenue of $110.8 billion in the third quarter.

Overall enterprise spending on cloud services in the third quarter topped $45 billion, an increase of 37% year over year, according to GeekWire. 

According to a recent job posting, AWS was looking for a specialist to foster digital asset underwriting, transaction processing and custody in the cloud – another sign the e-commerce giant is pushing forward with offering more crypto and digital services for businesses.

Amazon's recent chart patterns offer a positive outlook, according to Real Money's Ed Ponsi. Find out more about where he sees the stock moving here.

Don’t miss our Cyber Monday 24-hour sale: Sign up for our Action Alerts PLUS investment club and get trading strategies and investing ideas from Real Money’s expert contributors for free.

Bamboo Charging Station
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAPDNGOOG

Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals Happening Now

Jim Cramer: Jack Dorsey Can’t Do Both Jobs
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRSQ

'Teaching Luke How To Use The Force': Twitter Weighs in on Dorsey's Exit

Industrial Wood computer desk
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Best Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon

Coronavirus Outbreaks, Poor Vaccine Access, Weak Policy Pushes IMF To Downgrade Global Economic Outlook
HEALTH
PFEMRNAJNJ

BioNTech, Pfizer, J&J and Moderna Developing Omicron Vaccines

Network-Security Provider Zscaler Jumps on B of A Upgrade to Buy From Neutral
INVESTING
ZSRCLMRNA

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Zscaler, Krystal Biotech, Adagio

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
S&PMRNATWTR

Stocks End Higher as Biden Says Omicron Response Avoids Lockdowns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
INVESTING
NVDA

Jim Cramer Talks With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

China's State Media Moves To Reassure Rattled Investors After Rout Wiped US$574 Billion Off Stock Market
INVESTING
AAPLSPYQQQ

Can Nasdaq, S&P 500 Still Hit New All-Time Highs in 2021?