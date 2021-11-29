New AWS CEO Hints at Plans to Elevate Amazon's Cloud Computing

Comments from Adam Selipsky come as Amazon is holding its inaugural re:Invent cloud conference this week.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report AWS cloud platform will be expanding its business purview, according to interviews company executives have given ahead of the company's inaugural re:Invent cloud conference.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky sees the company offering more high-level "horizontal" services that can be used across different industries, expanding beyond the company's EC2 cloud computing and S3 cloud storage bedrock.

"In the coming years, I think you’ll see us continuing to look at horizontal use cases such as the call center," Selipsky told industry publication SiliconANGLE.

Amazon dominates the cloud with a market share of about 33%, according to industry reports. Microsoft runs second, with about 19% while Alphabet comes in third, with about 7%, Seeking Alpha noted last month.

AWS revenue of $16.1 billion made up about 14.5% of the company's overall revenue of $110.8 billion in the third quarter.

Overall enterprise spending on cloud services in the third quarter topped $45 billion, an increase of 37% year over year, according to GeekWire.

According to a recent job posting, AWS was looking for a specialist to foster digital asset underwriting, transaction processing and custody in the cloud – another sign the e-commerce giant is pushing forward with offering more crypto and digital services for businesses.

