New Apple iPhones Are Said to Feature Multiple Camera Upgrades

Apple's new iPhone 12 reportedly will have at least three new camera and video-recording elements, a media report says.

The next set of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report iPhones, typically introduced in September, reportedly will have at least three new camera and video-recording elements.

There will be a video rendition of the phone’s portrait mode capability, a higher-quality video-recording feature (ProRes), and a new filter-like system that makes for better colors and better looks in photos, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

The phones will also have some smaller tweaks, they said. That includes a faster A15 chip, a smaller notch (display cutout), and new screen technology that can create a faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling.

This will all be part of the iPhone 12, which is seen hitting the market in the next few weeks.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Square's Best Opportunity Is Still in Mobile Payments: Real Money's Curran

Last month, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Apple reported plans to sell $6.5 billion in bonds. The maturities may range from seven to 40 years.

The proceeds will be directed to general purposes, including stock buybacks and dividend payments, working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said a successful long-bond offering would enable Apple to "buy back an insane amount of stock."

He also tweeted, “again, great time to be an issuer. Apple is the premier issuer.”

Apple recently traded at $146.37, up 0.2%.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.