New "After Dark" Build-A-Bears For Adults Are Here. Really.

Valentine’s Day is next week, and if you’re still trying to think of a gift for that special someone, the good news is that you now have several new sexy teddy bears to pick from.

While it’s unclear if anyone asked for this, the popular St. Louis toy company Build-A-Bear Workshop has dropped a new “After Dark” collection, featuring a line of stuffed toys with a distinctly, uh, amorous vibe.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The line was first announced on Facebook with a photo of a stuffed toy lion in silk pajamas lounging on a bed next to two glasses of Champagne and a single rose, for maximum loverman vibes, with a caption stating: “Wink, wink –our Giftshop is full of gifts for adults too! Shop Build-A-Bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged.”

Located on the Build-A-Bear website’s The Bear Cave section (you have to attest that you’re 18 to even enter, which is a bit disconcerting), the collection features plush bears, rabbits and lions in pajamas and silk robes holding wine and flowers, with Happy Hugs Teddy Red just full-on kicking it in his boxer shorts.

He’s described on the site as “an adorable Valentine's Day gift your main squeeze will want to hug all year round."

1 Gallery 1 Images

There’s a lot going on here, from Online Exclusive Pawlette Rosé Over Roses Gift Set (she comes with a toy bottle of wine, and is described as “the ultimate gal pal,” so maybe she’s more geared towards people celebrating Galentine's Day) to Devilish Happy Hugs Teddy Valentine's Day Gift Set (which comes with mini-satin boxers).

When you scroll over any of toys, you can see them without their costumes, which somehow makes the entire thing even more confusing.

Whether anyone want to spend around $40, plus shipping, for these items remains to be seen.

Maybe, but then again, lots of people find a sense of humor to be pretty sexy, and you do have to keep the romance alive somehow.