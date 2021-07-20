TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Cramer’s Meme Stock Update: Don’t Turn Trades Into Investments
Cramer’s Meme Stock Update: Don’t Turn Trades Into Investments
Publish date:

NeuroMetrix Soars on FDA 'Breakthrough Status' for Fibromyalgia Device

NeuroMetrix gets the FDA's 'Breakthrough Designation' for its fibromyalgia treatment device.
Author:

NeuroMetrix  (NURO) - Get Report skyrocketed Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave a "Breakthrough Designation" to the biopharma's Quell device for treating fibromyalgia in adults.

Shares of the Woburn, Mass. company rose 230% to $10.87 in recent trading.

Under the FDA Breakthrough Device Program, the administration will provide NeuroMetrix with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development, through to commercialization.

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, nerve stimulation device that is covered by 18 U.S. utility patents, the company said.  

The device is the only wearable neurostimulator that uses a custom designed microchip to provides high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card, the company said.

Quell uses position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal patient experience both day and night.

NeuroMetrix submitted data to support the breakthrough designation, including results from a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial. 

A total of 119 subjects with fibromyalgia were enrolled and randomized to an active or sham Quell device for 3-months of at-home use. 

TST Recommends

Analysis found that 56% of those on active treatment exhibited a clinically meaningful improvement in health-related quality-of-life", the company said, compared with 35% that received sham treatment 

NeorMetrix CEO and President Shai Gozani said the company was "moving forward with a regulatory filing that could position us to launch Quell for this indication in the second half of next year."

Fibromyalgia is a common form of chronic pain that is also accompanied by fatigue, sleep, cognitive and mood disturbances. 

NeuroMetrix said it affects an estimated 2% to 6% of the U.S. population, roughly 5 to 15 million people, and is most often diagnosed between the ages of 30 and 50 years old.

The cause of fibromyalgia is unclear, but scientific studies point to abnormalities in the way the brain processes normal sensations and pain, NeuroMetrix said.

The company said the use of Quell for fibromyalgia is investigational and has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. The safety and effectiveness for this purpose have not been reviewed by the FDA.

While  several drugs are FDA approved for managing fibromyalgia pain, the company said there is an unmet need for safe and effective non-pharmacological treatments.

Last month, the FDA awarded its breakthrough device designation to Aethlon Medical's  (AEMD) - Get Report Hemopurifier cartridge, which is designed to filter viruses and exosomes from the blood.

In September, Virios Therapeutics VIRI was founded to develop its IMC-1 candidate designed to inhibit HSV-1 (Herpes Simplex Virus) activation which may play a role in fibromyalgia symptoms.

Watch Cramer Live July 7, 2021
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: ARKX 'If You Want to Do Space'

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 600 Points and Stocks Recoup Losses as Investors Buy the Dips

IBM To Integrate AI Debating Technology Into Its Q&amp;A Computer System Watson
INVESTING

Trading IBM Earnings - What the Charts Say Now

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Halliburton's Earnings
INVESTING

Halliburton Rises on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington on April 20. Photo: CNP via ZUMA Wire/TNS
INVESTING

General Motors, Others Get More Chips, Commerce Secretary Raimondo Says

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Stock - How to Trade It After the Split

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Searches for LA Production Facility

Alcoa Misses Estimates in Final Report Before Splitting Up
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Alcoa, Chubb, Dish Network