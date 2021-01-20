Netflix, Utz, Polaris: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Netflix, Utz Brands, Teladoc Health, Collectors Universe and Polaris are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were climbing Wednesday after Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Netflix | Percentage Increase 15%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report jumped after the video streaming service added more paid subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter and guided for 2021 free cash flow to be "around break even."

Netflix added 8.51 million paid net subscribers in the fourth quarter, ahead of guidance of 6 million net adds and consensus estimates of 6.19 million.

2. Utz Brands | Percentage Increase 6%

Utz Brands (UTZ) climbed after Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson raised her price target on the snack maker's stock to $26 from $21 following the acquisitions of Truco Enterprises and Vitner’s.

On Tuesday, Stephens analyst Tim Perz initiated coverage of Utz Brands with an overweight rating and $27 price target.

3. Teladoc Health | Percentage Increase 6%

Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report climbed after J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said the virtual healthcare services company remains her top pick for 2021 in the healthcare technology and distribution sector.

4. Collectors Universe | Percentage Increase 17%

Shares of Collectors Universe (CLCT) - Get Report rose after the company, which authenticates stamps, coins, autographs and other items, said it had entered into an amended agreement where Cards Acquisition will acquire Collectors Universe for $92 a share, up from an earlier figure of $75.25.

Separately, Collectors Universe said it expected second-quarter revenue to total $35.4 million.

5. Polaris Industries | Percentage Increase 18%

Polaris Industries (PII) - Get Report shares rose after the sports-power vehicle maker received an initial overweight rating from Morgan Stanley and an upgrade to outperform from BMO.

Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis also put a $140 price target on the stock.