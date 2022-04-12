Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

The streaming giant is trying to set apart the shows we like from the shows we love.

If you're like most people, you have the shows you like and the shows you really, really like — or at least, that is what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is betting on with the launch of its new "Two Thumbs Up" feature.

Since 2017, Netflix has had users give "thumbs up" to save the shows they like and "thumbs down" to not see recommendations for the ones they don't plan on watching. Prior to that, there was the five-star rating system.

But, according to the streaming platform, many users complained of having too many selections in the "thumbs up" section.

As of April 11, Netflix now has a "Two Thumbs Up" feature to mark shows that are users' first viewing priority.

How Do You Super Thumbs-Up Something?

"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste," the company said in the press release announcing the launch.

"However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike," it said.

Now available on Netflix's web, TV, Android, and iOS interfaces, the Two Thumbs Up feature will appear alongside the regular Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down.

It will create a separate list of shows or films that users really liked or really want to watch.

"A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations," Netflix said in the release.

"But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations," it said. "For example, if you loved Bridgerton, you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from Shondaland."

What Has Netflix Been Up To?

With additional streaming platforms like HBO Max picking up steam to earn their place among giants like Disney Plus (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Netflix, the competition among streaming platforms has never been greater.

Netflix is struggling to reach new subscribers, because most people who want an account already got one years ago.

The streaming platform has been trying to expand its reach in the gaming space — in the last six months, it added "Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game" and "Shooting Hoops" to its gaming lineup, and inked a deal to bring others to the platform with the Montreal-based RocketRide Games.

Of course, the acquisition and retention issues currently plaguing Netflix — company shares are down nearly 38% year-over-year — are unlikely to be resolved with the Two Thumbs Up button.

The company has been raising prices and even starting to crack down on those who share their account password with friends and family members (in other words, most users).

But according to many analysts, Netflix's problems are largely temporary given its domination on the streaming world.

The latest numbers pin its user base at 214 million subscribers while Disney Plus currently had around 118.1 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

"NFLX is being traded at prices seen before the pandemic," Bruno Reis recently wrote for TheStreet.

"That may point to a buying opportunity for shares of the streaming giant. In recent years, Netflix has proven itself to be a resilient company that can captivate its users and, when necessary, increase its prices without much ill effect."