Netflix Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Netflix's stock is up 20% since the company posted its Q2 report in July, aided by rallying markets and enthusiasm about hit Korean drama Squid Game.

Bulls are hoping Squid Game's success will translate into strong subscriber figures when Netflix reports after the bell on Tuesday.

Currently, among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Netflix to report 3.78 million Q3 paid net subscriber adds -- a little better than Netflix's July guidance of 3.5 million -- and to guide for 8.41 million net adds for the seasonally big fourth quarter.

Netflix is also forecast to report third-quarter revenue of $7.48 billion (up 16% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.56. However, its subscriber figures typically have a bigger impact on how its stock moves post-earnings than its revenue and EPS numbers.

Eric Jhonsa, RealMoney's tech columnist, will be live-blogging Netflix's Q3 shareholder letter, which is due after the bell on Tuesday, along with a "video interview" with management that's set to become available around 6 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:07 PM ET: Netflix reiterates guidance for full-year free cash flow to be around breakeven. Q3 FCF was negative $106M, and the company also expects Q4 FCF to be negative amid higher content costs.

4:05 PM ET: Netflix: "After a lighter-than-normal content slate in Q1 and Q2 due to COVID-related production delays in 2020, we are seeing the positive effects of a stronger slate in the second half of the year...We’re very excited to finish the year with what we expect to be our strongest Q4 content offering yet, which shows up as bigger content expense and lower operating margins sequentially."

4:04 PM ET: Here's the shareholder letter, for those interested.

4:03 PM ET: Q3 revenue of $7.48B (+16% Y/Y) is in-line. GAAP EPS of $3.19 is above a $2.56 consensus.

4:02 PM ET: Shares are up 2.2% after hours.

4:01 PM ET: The Q3 letter is out. Netflix reports 4.38M Q3 paid net adds, above a consensus of 3.78M. And it guides for 8.5M Q4 paid net adds, a little above an 8.41M consensus.

3:57 PM ET: Netflix's stock is up 18% YTD heading into its Q3 report, gains that leave the streaming giant sporting a $283B market cap.

3:55 PM ET: Netflix's Q3 letter should be out shortly after the market closes. The FactSet consensus is for 3.78M Q3 paid net adds and guidance for 8.41M Q4 paid net adds, but informal expectations might be a little higher in the wake of Squid Game's success.

3:54 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Netflix's Q3 shareholder letter and earnings interview.