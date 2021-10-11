Netflix Stock Rises on Credit Suisse Upgrade, Walmart 'Squid Game' Deal

Credit Suisse is bullish about Netflix on strong content slate, while the streaming group unveils plans to sell tied merchandise through Walmart.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares edged higher Monday after analysts at Credit Suisse boosted their price target on the streaming service giant, buoyed by the success of hit show Squid Game.

Netflix also got a lift from a partnership it unveiled with Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report to create a new digital storefront -- 'Netflix Hub' -- that will sell merchandise tied to hit shows such as Stranger Things and Squid Game, on the world's biggest retailer's platform.

The partnership will allow Netflix to grow its revenue streams beyond subscription revenue from its content library, the company said.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson raised his price target on Netflix to $740 a share from $643 and credited Squid Game, a hit dystopian Netflix show where 456 people facing severe debt and financial despair play a series of deadly children’s games, for a stronger outlook

Mitchelson told investors that the success of the show has kicked off a promising stretch for Netflix's stock, citing hopes of a solid finish to the year thanks to a strong content slate.

Netflix shares were marked 0.55% higher in mid-day trading Monday to change hands at $635.84 each, a move that extends the stock's year-to-date gain to around 17.5%.

Analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets also raised their price target on the tech and streaming major to $670 a share from $645 on a better-than -expected recovery in the second half.

Keybanc analysts Justin Patterson and Sergio Segura said the price target upgrade was led by factors including, "continued subscriber growth, consistent price increases and operating margin expansion."

Netflix "appears to have gotten off to a faster start than expected, reflecting the surprise global success of Squid Game.