Netflix Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Three months after Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report missed subscriber estimates and offered light guidance, investors in the streaming giant are looking to find a stronger set of numbers in its second-quarter shareholder letter.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Netflix to report 1.15 million paid net subscriber additions in the quarter, above its April guidance of 1 million.

For the third quarter, which is set to feature a stronger content slate, the consensus is for Netflix to guide for 5.63 million paid net additions.



Netflix is forecast to report GAAP earnings per share of $3.18 and second-quarter revenue of $7.32 billion, up 19% from a year earlier. But the subscriber numbers typically have a bigger impact on how the Los Gatos, Calif., streaming giant's stock moves post-earnings.

Real Money tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be breaking down Netflix's second-quarter shareholder letter, which is expected to arrive after the bell, as well as a "video interview" with management that's set to be released at 6 p.m. U.S. Eastern.

5:02 PM ET: I'm taking a break, but will be back to cover Netflix's earnings interview, which is set to go up on YouTube at 6PM ET.

Shares are up 0.6% to $534.00 after Netflix reported 1.54M Q2 paid streaming net adds (above a 1.15M consensus) and guided for 3.5M Q3 paid net adds (below a 5.63M consensus). The company also reiterated its full-year FCF guidance and confirmed reports that it plans to expand into gaming, while stating it will start off by launching mobile games.

4:54 PM ET: Netflix on the rollout of its mobile-only plans in emerging markets: "We recently expanded our low-cost mobile-only plan to an additional 78 countries across South East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Like in our other markets, this plan complements our existing three tiers of service. In the five markets where we had previously launched a mobile-only plan, we have found that the mobile only plan has been an effective way to introduce more consumers to Netflix while being roughly revenue neutral as the lower average revenue per membership is offset by incremental acquisition and generally better retention."

4:52 PM ET: Netflix has erased its AH losses: Shares are now up 1% to $536.49.

4:50 PM ET: Against a backdrop of reopenings, Netflix spent $604M on marketing in Q2, up 39% Y/Y. Technology and development (R&D) spend rose 24% to $537.3M, and G&A spend rose 21% to $334.8M.

4:48 PM ET: Reed Hastings has long argued that Netflix sees itself competing not only against other subscription streaming platforms for screen time, but also against games, social media, YouTube and other digital entertainment options. In that context, expanding into games serves to open up another front in that battle.

4:41 PM ET: The gaming comments come after media reports indicated Netflix was planning an expansion into gaming, and also after Netflix hired gaming industry vet Mike Verdu to be its VP of game development.

4:39 PM ET: Netflix on its budding gaming efforts: "We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices."

4:37 PM ET: As usual, Netflix shared some viewing stats for new original content. The number of "member households" that watched the following movies and shows during their first 28 days of availability:

Army of the Dead - 75M

Sweet Tooth - 60M

Shadow and Bone - 55M

Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle - 29M

Part Two of Lupin - 54M

Season 4 of Elite - 37M

Fatherhood - 74M

The Mitchells vs. the Machines - 53M

4:33 PM ET: Streaming content obligations totaled $21.9B at the end of Q2, up $1.2B Q/Q and $2.8B Y/Y.

4:31 PM ET: On a cash basis, Netflix's content spend totaled $4.4B in Q2 (that weighed on FCF). That brought YTD cash content spend up to nearly $8B.

4:28 PM ET: Netflix's weekly paid net adds in 2021 and in recent years. The company reiterates its stance that the pandemic pulled forward subscriber adds in 2020 that otherwise would've occurred later.

4:24 PM ET: Netflix on its M&A stance in the wake of the Warner Media/Discovery and Amazon/MGM deals: "While we are continually evaluating opportunities, we don’t view any assets as “must-have” and we haven’t yet found any large scale ones to be sufficiently compelling to act upon."

4:22 PM ET: Netflix is now down 1.5% AH. With the stock having gone into earnings down slightly on the year, markets are for now taking the light Q3 paid net add guidance in stride.

4:20 PM ET: To reinforce its long-standing argument that it still has a lot of room to gain screen time from other entertainment options, Netflix shared this Nielsen chart stating it has just a 7% share of U.S. TV viewing time.

4:16 PM ET: On a constant-currency basis, U.S./Canada drove most of Netflix's ARPU growth, thanks to a fresh round of price hikes. But on a dollar basis, EMEA and Asia-Pac also saw healthy ARPU growth thanks to forex swings.

4:15 PM ET: Netflix's Q2 paid net add and ARPU growth by region. As expected by the company, U.S./Canada paid net adds were negative. Also, EMEA only saw 190K paid net adds. Asia-Pac (1.02M paid net adds) was a relative strong point.

4:11 PM ET: Q2 free cash flow was negative $175M. Netflix reiterates full-year guidance for roughly breakeven FCF, and also that it believes it no longer needs external financing.

4:09 PM ET: Netflix has pared its slightly: It's now down 3% AH to $515.50. Roku is down 1.1% AH.

4:07 PM : Average revenue per membership rose 8% Y/Y in dollars and 4% in constant currency. That compares with 6% dollar-based growth and 5% growth in CC in Q1.

4:05 PM ET: Netflix: "The pandemic has created unusual choppiness in our growth and distorts year-over-year comparisons as acquisition and engagement per member household spiked in the early months of COVID. In Q2’21, our engagement per member household was, as expected, down vs. those unprecedented levels but was still up 17% compared with a more comparable Q2’19."

4:04 PM ET: Here's the shareholder letter, for those interested.

4:03 PM ET: Revenue of $7.34B (+19% Y/Y) slightly tops a $7.32B consensus. GAAP EPS of $2.97 is below a $3.18 consensus.

4:02 PM: For Q3, Netflix forecasts 3.5M paid net adds, below a consensus of 5.63M. Shares are down 4.7% after hours.

4:01 PM ET: The letter is out. Netflix reports 1.54M Q2 paid streaming net adds, above guidance of 1M and a FactSet consensus of 1.15M.

4:00 PM ET: The Q2 shareholder letter should be out shortly.

3:58 PM ET: Netflix's stock is heading into the close down 0.3%, amid a 1.6% gain for the Nasdaq.

3:56 PM ET: Some things to keep an eye on within Netflix's report aside from its subscriber numbers: Regional subscriber growth, ARPU growth, and any general commentary shared about Netflix's paid net expectations for the second half of the year, which features a stronger original content slate than the first half.

3:53 PM ET: Netflix's stock is down 1% YTD going into earnings (this compares with a 13% Nasdaq gain). Shares tumbled in April after the company missed Q1 paid net estimates and issued light guidance, but have recovered some of their losses since.

3:50 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Netflix to post 1.15M paid net streaming adds for Q2, and to guide for 5.63M Q3 paid net adds. The revenue consensus is at $7.32B, and the EPS consensus is at $3.18

3:47 PM ET: Hi. I'll be live-blogging Netflix's Q2 report (due after the bell) and its earnings interview (set to arrive at 6PM ET).