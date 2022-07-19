Netflix Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Though rallying over the last few days, Netflix’s stock is still down more than 65% on the year, thanks to post-earnings plunges and broader market weakness.

Bulls are hoping the streaming giant’s numbers will be better than feared this time around, as it delivers its second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Also, many investors are hoping for more details about Netflix’s plans to cut costs, crack down on password-sharing and launch an ad-supported service.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Netflix to report Q2 revenue of $8.03 billion (up 9% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.95 (down 1%). However, the company’s subscriber figures tend to have a bigger impact on how its stock moves post-earnings.

Netflix guided in April for its paid streaming subscriber count to decline by 2 million sequentially in Q2 to 219.64 million, an outlook that roughly matches the FactSet consensus. For Q3, the consensus is for Netflix’s paid subs to grow by 1.41 million sequentially.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Netflix’s report, which is due after Tuesday’s close, along with a “video interview” with management that’s scheduled to become available at 6 P.M. Eastern Time.

4:00 PM ET: Netflix closed up 5.7% to $201.80. The Q2 letter should be out shortly.

3:57 PM ET: Along with its subscriber numbers, any new details shared by Netflix about its planned launch of ad-supported services will be closely watched. An ad partnership with Microsoft was announced last week.

3:54 PM ET: Netflix's stock is up 5.2% today, amid a 3% gain for the Nasdaq. But (thanks to disappointing Q4/Q1 reports and broader market declines) shares are still down 66% YTD and at levels first touched in 2017.

3:46 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Netflix's Q2 report and video interview.