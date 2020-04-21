Netflix Q1 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Tuesday

Among the things to watch for are subscriber growth trends, the impact of competition from Disney and Netflix's upcoming content slate.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa is live blogging Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report highly-anticipated first-quarter earnings report after the close on Tuesday, April 20.

Among the things to watch for are the latest subscriber growth trends and guidance, the competitive impact of Disney+, which has gotten off to a strong start since launching in November, and Netflix's new content slate for the rest of the year given the limitations on production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting EPS of $1.64 on $5.75 billion in revenue, with paid net adds of 8.22 million subscribers. Analysts are expecting 4.14 million subscribers to be added in the second quarter of the year.

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Netflix's "video interview" with analysts, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. E.T.

Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.