September 29, 2021
Netflix Isn't a Classic Growth Stock, But Still Belongs in FAANG, Cramer Says
Netflix Moves Into Videogames, Acquires Night School Studio

Netflix moves into videogames, acquiring Night School Studio, maker of "Oxenfree."
Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares rose on Wednesday after the streaming giant said it bought videogame creator Night School Studio and launched five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. 

Terms weren't disclosed.

Night School Studio, Glendale, Calif., is Netflix's first gaming-studio purchase. Founded in 2014, Night School is best known for its debut game, "Oxenfree."

The studio's games are available on the three major gaming platforms: Sony's  (SONY) - Get SONY GROUP CORPORATION SPONSORED ADR Report PlayStation, Microsoft's  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report Xbox, Nintendo NTDOY Switch as well as for PCs. 

"We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world," Mike Verdu, vice president of game development for Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif., said in a statement.

Netflix says the games will be included as part of a Netflix membership with no ads and no in-app purchases. 

On Tuesday, Netflix introduced the "Stranger Things 1984: The Game," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Card Blast," "Teeter Up" and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report to Netflix subscribers in Spain and Italy. 

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," the company said in its shareholder letter.

"We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

Last week, Netflix said that it was purchasing Roald Dahl Story Co. The company manages the rights to British fiction author Roald Dahl, whose most popular creation was "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Shares of Netflix at last check were rising 3.6% to $604.74. 

